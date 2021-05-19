Ohio senator introduces bill to help prevent child abuse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new bill to help prevent child abuse was introduced Wednesday. The person leading the bill, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).
Brown introduced the Child Abuse Death Disclosure Act.
It would require all states to report fatal child abuse cases to a national database and provide resources for better training to recognize and respond to troubling situations sooner.
“The fight to end child abuse and neglect deaths starts with awareness and responding to at-risk families before they are in crisis,” Sen. Brown said.
These past few months, FOX19 NOW has reported on multiple horrific child abuse cases.
Nylo Lattimore, James Hutchinson, and most recently, the death of an unidentified 2-year-old girl.
To this day, the search for 3-year-old Nylo and 6-year-old James continues along the Ohio River.
The bodies of both boys are believed to have been dumped in the water.
The National Child Abuse and Neglect data system estimated that almost 2,000 children died from abuse and neglect in 2019. The numbers for 2020 are not out yet.
Sen. Brown says the current bill does have bipartisan support.
