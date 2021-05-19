Record number of new real estate licensees in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While several businesses have had help wanted signs in their windows for weeks, there has been no shortage of real estate agents.
There are lots of buyers and not enough sellers in the housing market right now, according to Anne Petit, who is the superintendent of the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.
Petit says while you may have trouble finding a home, thanks to the pandemic, you’ll have no trouble finding an agent as record numbers of licensees have entered the game.
“Those folks who were displaced or found it to be a good time to seek another career path or an additional career path,” she said.
In January, the licensing office set a record number of licenses issued in a month with 408. They broke that record in February with 486 and again in March with 649 new licensees.
“The inventory is so scarce that one wonders how so many new folks plan to make a living at real estate,” Petit said.
Kristine Green is with Coldwell Banker and was a licensed real estate agent ahead of the pandemic. She says the spike in licensees hasn’t made an impact on her business but said those just getting started will have to work hard to make a name for themselves.
Currently, a total of about 50,000 agents and brokers are licensed in Ohio.
Petit says the last time they saw this many people interested in getting their license was before the housing bubble burst in 2006.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.