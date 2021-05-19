Rumpke driver thanked for making Montgomery Elementary boy feel special

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Rumpke driver was thanked for making a Montgomery Elementary boy feel special.
Last week, Rumpke says they received an email from Myles’ mother, Katie Broderick-Forsgren, who wanted to thank a garbage truck driver name ‘Mr. Eric.’
Broderick-Forsgren said he is, “the nicest man who takes the time to make sure to wave at him or make my son feel special. He truly goes above and beyond.”
The driver, Eric Leugers, who drives a commercial garbage truck for the company, received a poster from Myles at school that reads, “Thank you, Mr. Eric.”
Myles is a 6-year-old boy with cerebral palsy brought on by a stroke he had as a baby, his mother said.
The young boy loves garbage trucks, which makes his favorite day Monday when crews come down the street to collect, his mom said.
Myles’ love for garbage trucks is so deep that he FaceTimes his grandpa every day so they can watch garbage truck videos together.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.