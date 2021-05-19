Teen arrested in armed gas station robbery in Butler County is suspect in 2 more with adult, police say

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 16-year-old male is under arrest and charged with robbing a Butler County gas station at gunpoint, Fairfield Township police say.
The juvenile and an adult male are suspected of committing “several armed robberies throughout several jurisdictions early Tuesday morning,” police wrote in a news release.
Detectives are questioning the adult, describing him as a person of interest at this point.
But, they added, charges are expected on the him “soon.”
Fairfield Township police told FOX19 NOW Wednesday morning they are working with investigators in two neighboring communities due to the similarities of the robbery at Speedway off Tylersville Road and Ohio Bypass 4 about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and two other heists around or just before that time.
The first robbery was reported at Thornton’s in the city of Fairfield off Ohio 4 and Ohio Bypass 4, Fairfield Township police say.
The second hold-up was reported shortly after at the Speedway in Fairfield Township.
The teen is accused of entering the store, approaching the clerk at the counter, and brandishing a handgun while demanding money.
Police say he fled out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash and got into a maroon-colored Chevrolet Corvette with a driver waiting on him.
The Corvette was reported stolen out of New London Road in Hamilton.
From there, police say the suspects went onto another Speedway, in Monroe off Ohio 63 just west of Interstate 75.
At some point, the suspects are accused of stealing a second vehicle, which Ohio State Highway Patrol located along Ohio 4 near Middletown later Tuesday.
The vehicle crashed, and the teen tried to run off but was quickly apprehended by state troopers and Middletown police.
Fairfield Township detectives say they arrested the 16-year-old, who is from Hamilton, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Possible additional charges are pending.
FOX19 NOW is not naming him because he is a juvenile.
He is being held without bond at Butler County’s juvenile detention facility and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday morning, police say.
