Teen raising money for service animal needs community’s help

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Mount Washington teenager is hoping to add the paw-fect friend to his family in a couple of years.
Andrew Zachary is hoping to get a service dog to help with his specific needs. Service dogs are not cheap either.
“I can already tell it’s going to benefit him well just from the animals that he’s around,” says Andrew’s dad Tim Zachary.
Andrew is 14 years old and attends Heidt Center of Excellence, which is a specialized school for kids on the Autism spectrum. He loves to play video games and all things Thomas the Tank Engine.
But he also lives with Autism, OCD, ADHD, and anxiety disorder.
“Even with those things, he’s such a great kid,” adds Tim. “He’s so happy, he’s friendly. He’s just very full of life.”
“Sometimes I get stressed out, and having a service animal will help me relieve some of my stress,” says Andrew.
Even though we do not know which dog will be paired with Andrew yet, he knows what kind he would like.
“I hope to get a golden retriever just like my neighbor’s dog, Bronzy,” says Andrew.
“Whenever Andrew is with that dog, you can tell it really calms him down, he’s less stressed,” Tim says. “His brothers don’t bother him as much.”
Each service dog costs between $40,000 to $60,000, and the family is responsible for $17,000.
Thanks to the Magnified Giving Program, Andrew has donations of $5,578 already from Aiken High School and St. James School.
Tim and Andrew say they are extremely thankful to everyone that has helped and will help make this dream a reality. And they plan to pay it forward.
“Well, it won’t just be for me, it will be for the whole company,” says Andrew. “So hopefully, other people can get service animals, not just for me.”
You can donate to help get Andrew a service animal at this link.
4 Paws for Ability is also in need of volunteer trainers. To learn more about that, follow this link.
