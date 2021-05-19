Police locate parents of girl found alone in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they found the parents of a small child spotted alone in Mt. Airy Wednesday morning.
The little girl was found by a passerby in the 2800 block of West North Bend Road in Mt. Airy just before 9:30 a.m.
In a statement, Cincinnati police said:
“The parents are originally from Ethiopia. Mom is 9 months pregnant and was sleeping in one room and dad was sleeping in another. Mom says she woke up and was unable to find their daughter and father called 911 right away and they said she was at District 5. We thank you all for sharing her picture and are happy that this has been resolved quickly.”
