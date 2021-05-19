USPS looking to fill 45 positions in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Postal Service is in the process of hiring 45 individuals to fill City Carrier Assistant positions throughout the Cincinnati area.
According to the USPS, the positions perform mail delivery, mail processing or a combination of such duties as required.
Starting salary is $18.01 per hour but will increase to $18.51 on June 19.
Applicants must be 18 years of age with a high school diploma.
All applicants must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
See available jobs listed and complete the online application on their website.
