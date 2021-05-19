Warming into the low 80s, pop-up storm chance today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Partly sunny through midday as the clouds increase. Some locations may see a pop-up shower or an isolated thunderstorm but severe weather is not expected. You will notice the higher humidity. Most areas will remain dry today. Highs are headed for the lower 80s.
A big warming trend is underway. Through the end of the work week we could see a 9-day streak with afternoon temperatures in the 80s with noticeably higher humidity.
We could even touch 90 degrees by early next week. The streak may be longer than that if the summer-like air mass strengthens even more.
Of course, with the warmer weather comes higher humidity and Cicadas.
In addition, because we will be under a westward extension of the Bermuda High Pressure System rain fall will be absent of only scattered.
