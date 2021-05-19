Warming Up Into The Low 80′s, Pop Up Chance Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s as you step out on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon will be warm and a bit humid with isolated showers and maybe a lone thunderstorm. Most areas will not get rain.
Daytime highs will reach 81 degrees.
The big warming trend we have been discussing is in progress. Thursday through, maybe, Friday May 28th - a streak of 9 days - afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s and the humidity high enough to make you aware of it.
We could even touch 90 degrees by early next week. The streak may be longer than that if the summer-like air mass strengthens even more.
Of course, with the warmer weather comes higher humidity and Cicadas.
In addition, because we will be under a westward extension of the Bermuda High Pressure System rain fall will be absent of only scattered.
