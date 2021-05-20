Alaska Airlines begins daily nonstop service between Cincinnati and Seattle

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alaska Airlines is launching daily nonstop service Thursday between the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Seattle.
This also will make it convenient for travelers flying from Cincinnati to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast from Alaska Airlines’ hub in Seattle.
“This new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the Tristate region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and Alaska,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Travelers can enjoy Alaska Airlines’ award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; hundreds of free movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.
Cincinnati becomes Alaska’s 95th nonstop destination from Seattle.
With CVG Airport located in northern Kentucky, this is the first time the airline will have regularly scheduled service to the state.
“For years we’ve heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they’d like Seattle’s hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines.
“We couldn’t be more excited to rollout our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska’s network while furthering our commitment to Seattle.”
With Alaska’s recent membership in the oneworld global alliance, along with additional airline partners, guests can connect to nonstop flights to places such as Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Flyers can earn and redeem miles with Alaska’s highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world
