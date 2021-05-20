NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky attorney on Friday accepted a plea deal removing counts of rape and bribery against him in exchange for a guilty plea on human trafficking charges, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted Robert Poole, 52, in 2018 on 15 counts including rape, trafficking victims for sex and bribing a witness.

Poole, an attorney based in Boone County, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sexual activity.

Those counts involve five separate victims, Cameron’s office says.

A news release from Cameron’s office does not say whether any of the five counts specify the involvement of a minor. Five of the original 15 counts did include that specification.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 16.

Additional charges for human trafficking and bribing a witness are still pending in Boone County. Those charges were announced earlier this year.

The investigation into Poole followed an Erlanger police investigation into former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan.

Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

It’s unclear whether the Kenton County charges on which Poole pleaded guilty and the pending charges in Boone County involve the same or overlapping victims.

“These charges demonstrate the often complex and connected web that traffickers can weave when targeting victims,” Cameron said in announcing the Boone County charges.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case against Nolan. She was set to prosecute the Kenton County case against Poole and is expected to prosecute the Boone County case against him as well.

