Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY attorney accepts plea deal in human trafficking, sex crimes case

The case involved a ‘complex and connected web’ of human trafficking, Kentucky’s AG said
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human...
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sexual activity, according to Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron.((Source: Attorney General's Office, KY))
By Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky attorney on Friday accepted a plea deal removing counts of rape and bribery against him in exchange for a guilty plea on human trafficking charges, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted Robert Poole, 52, in 2018 on 15 counts including rape, trafficking victims for sex and bribing a witness.

Poole, an attorney based in Boone County, pleaded guilty to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sexual activity.

Those counts involve five separate victims, Cameron’s office says.

A news release from Cameron’s office does not say whether any of the five counts specify the involvement of a minor. Five of the original 15 counts did include that specification.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 16.

Additional charges for human trafficking and bribing a witness are still pending in Boone County. Those charges were announced earlier this year.

The investigation into Poole followed an Erlanger police investigation into former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan.

Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

It’s unclear whether the Kenton County charges on which Poole pleaded guilty and the pending charges in Boone County involve the same or overlapping victims.

“These charges demonstrate the often complex and connected web that traffickers can weave when targeting victims,” Cameron said in announcing the Boone County charges.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case against Nolan. She was set to prosecute the Kenton County case against Poole and is expected to prosecute the Boone County case against him as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky early...
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash
A police chase that ended in a crash is partially blocking northbound Interstate 75 near the...
Fentanyl, guns found in stolen car after police chase ends in NB I-75 crash
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation
Several Tri-State police jurisdictions have joined the growing list of those warning about a...
Downtown gang of teens blamed for rash of Tri-State car thefts, police say
A SWAT standoff in Kenton County Thursday night ended with one person in custody and another...
3-hour SWAT standoff in NKY ends with 1 in custody, 1 hospitalized

Latest News

Bryan Stulz
Ludlow man stole handicap van from family with disabled child, police say
TT's Take: 'You' season 3
TT's Take: 'You' season 3
Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose talks with FOX19 NOW reporter Lauren Artino at the grand...
Hard Rock Casino Grand Opening
Lazuri Collins, 24, was shot to death on July 29, 2017, around 1 a.m. on the corner of Wheeler...
Man sentenced to 70 years for murdering NKY mother of three, commonwealth’s attorney says