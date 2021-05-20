Boone County attorney indicted on charges of human trafficking, bribing witness

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boone County attorney is under indictment for human trafficking and bribing a witness related to another human trafficking case against a former Campbell County judge, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Thursday.
The charges against Robert L. Poole include four counts of human trafficking – commercial sex activity, a Class C felony, and one count of bribing a witness, a Class D felony, Cameron’s office said in a news release.
The investigation was led by the Erlanger Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Investigation Unit.
Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan.
Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.
“These charges demonstrate the often complex and connected web that traffickers can weave when targeting victims,” Cameron said in a news release.
“I’m grateful for the work of the Erlanger Police Department and our Human Trafficking Investigation Unit, and I appreciate Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley’s work on this case, and related cases, to ensure the victims receive justice.”
Poole is currently facing human trafficking and other related charges in Kenton County, and his trial on those charges in set for September.
Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Tim Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth.
She is set to prosecute Poole’s upcoming trial in September in Kenton County and will also prosecute the newly-announced charges in Boone County.
Poole’s bond is currently set at $100,000.
