Christ Hospital welcomes newborns and cicadas with commemorative onesies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital is welcoming cicadas and newborns over the next few weeks with “All the Buzz” onesies.
In a partnership with Snappy Tomato Pizza, Christ Hospital says all the babies born at their locations in Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township will receive the onesies and parents get a free pizza.
“It’s been 17 years since Cincinnati last saw the Brood X cicadas, and there’s no doubt that their return has caused a lot of ‘buzz’ around the Tristate!” the hospital said in a press release.
They say they wanted to do something special to commemorate this “wild and rare time.”
