Christ Hospital welcomes newborns and cicadas with commemorative onesies

Christ Hospital welcomes newborns and cicadas with commemorative onesies
The Christ Hospital is welcoming cicadas and newborns over the next few weeks with “All the Buzz” onesies. (Source: Christ Hospital)
By Maggy Mcdonel | May 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 2:05 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital is welcoming cicadas and newborns over the next few weeks with “All the Buzz” onesies.

In a partnership with Snappy Tomato Pizza, Christ Hospital says all the babies born at their locations in Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township will receive the onesies and parents get a free pizza.

“It’s been 17 years since Cincinnati last saw the Brood X cicadas, and there’s no doubt that their return has caused a lot of ‘buzz’ around the Tristate!” the hospital said in a press release.

[ They’re here! Share pictures of cicadas emerging in your neighborhood ]

They say they wanted to do something special to commemorate this “wild and rare time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.