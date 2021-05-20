Colerain Township police want transparency between department, residents

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Colerain Township Police Department is making its data available to the public as a move to be transparent with those they serve.
The data is accessible to anyone wondering what officers are doing. From use of force to traffic stops to complaints and more.
Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said residents can now look at the data with a few simple clicks online.
“We have everything. We have the use of force, displays of force, internal affairs data, complaints filed by citizens and internally, traffic stop data,” said Chief Denney. “Pretty much anything I can gather a statistic on, we put it in a report and put it on there for our community.”
Kate Dennis, who works in Colerain, said this data will give insight into what is happening instead of people gossiping.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Dennis said. “People will then know exactly what the police do and how they go about doing what they do instead of just guessing and making up stories.”
Being able to show what is actually going on is a big reason why Chief Denney wants people to see the data.
“Obviously, given the events that have occurred across the country, I think our residents probably know where their police department is, how much force do we use,” said Denney. “I’m almost always surprised when we have a citizens academy, and I’ll ask how many uses of force do you think we have, and those numbers range from 600 to 1,000. In reality, it’s 20 to 30 every year.”
The information is updated monthly and can show where more training could be needed, Chief Denney added.
To find the data, head to the township’s website or click here.
