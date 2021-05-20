Coroner IDs 87-year-old man killed in I-71 crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An 87-year-old Blue Ash man died in the crash that shut down Interstate 71 for several hours during the evening rush Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Kenneth Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident reported at 4:25 p.m. between the exits for Kenwood and Montgomery roads, coroner officials say.
His cause of death remains under investigation.
It’s not clear yet if he died from injuries in the accident, or if a medical emergency contributed, according to the coroner’s office.
Initial reports to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office show a vehicle overturned with someone trapped inside and caught on fire.
