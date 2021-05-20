FedEx driver surprises 5-year-old with a special package

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A surprise package from a FedEx delivery man made one little boy’s day in Goshen Township.
It was a small act of kindness that went a long way.
Nearly every week, the Ellerman’s receive a package from FedEx.
As of lately, their 5-year-old son Jace started noticing the deliveries and realized there was never anything sent for him until about a week and a half ago.
“We’ve been getting packages and Jace would run to the door and say ‘is it for me?’ and I’d be like ‘no buddy, it’s for me - it’s for your mom’ and he would always be so disappointed,” said Jace’s dad, Aarron Ellerman.
The next time, Jace decided to make his voice heard.
“He runs over to his van and he catches him as he’s handing me the package and he says ‘is that package for me?’ and he said ‘no buddy, this one is for your dad’ and he was like ‘aww man... I never get a package’ and so he says ‘well what’s your name?’ He told him he said ‘my name is Jace Ellerman’ and he said, ‘well buddy, I’ll keep an eye out, and if I see a package with that name on it I’ll be sure to bring it to you,’” said Aarron.
A week and a half later, the doorbell rings.
“I saw it was the FedEx guy because I just saw him through the window and this was the only thing he brought - this white box. I picked it up and assumed it was for me and Jace goes ‘is this for me?’ and at first I said ‘no, this isn’t for you’ and then I looked at it and it had his name on it and I looked at the return address and all it said was it’s from the FedEx guy,” said Aarron.
Jace opened up the box filled with all kinds of toys, games and candy.
It was a surprise that meant the world to him.
“I thought it was lovely. I didn’t think I was going to get one the next day I thought some other day but then the next day I didn’t think it would come but it did,” said Jace.
“It was so kind because we didn’t expect him to give Jace anything. I was thinking I’m going to have to order something with his name on it, but for him to just do that, I mean, you hear about so much negativity and this is such a positive thing and he did it out of the kindness of his heart. Not only did it mean so much to him but it meant so much to us,” said Aarron.
The Ellerman’s have no idea what the FedEx driver’s name is, or what branch he works out of, but they say they believe it’s out of Wilmington.
“Even though we don’t know his name we’ve tried to reach out to FedEx. It’s so hard to get in touch with his direct boss so I just wanted people to know there are still people with a good heart who do things unnoticed so it’s just fun to give them a little recognition,” said Aarron.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.