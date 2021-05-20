Feeling like summer with highs in the mid 80s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Plenty of sunshine today and we’ll stay dry through the weekend. Heading to the Reds game this afternoon a they take on the Giants? It will be nice in the stands. Temperatures in the low 80s for the first pitch at 12:40 p.m. and mid 80s by the end of the game.
It will be mild overnight tonight which will set us up for another warm day on Friday. Our big warming trend continues through the end of the work week and into the weekend.
We have a good shot at seeing a few 90-degree highs by early next week. The streak is expected to last well into next week before a return to normal highs in the mid 70s.
