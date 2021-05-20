Man charged with murder in Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after one person was killed in a shooting in Hamilton Thursday morning.
Hamilton police officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue for reports of a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year old man suffering from two gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the investigation revealed the suspect left in a red truck.
Officers located the truck minutes after they arrived on scene, but the suspect had already fled on foot.
According to police, 40-year-old Nicholas Lorenz was located moments later by Hamilton police and taken into custody without incident.
