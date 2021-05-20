Man found guilty of murder in connection with 2019 shooting

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The news a family has been waiting nearly two years to hear finally arrived for them.
On Thursday, Larry Herald II was found guilty of the murder of 46-year-old Michael Holbrook.
It is what Michael’s family has been waiting years to hear.
Michelle Holbrook said she has been living a nightmare ever since learning that her husband, Michael, was shot at a 2019 barbecue party in Burlington.
“I didn’t think it was real,” Michelle said. “It’s definitely something you don’t want to hear.”
Prosecutors said Herald got into an argument with Michael and told him to leave the party. When Michael did not, Herald shot him in the neck, according to prosecutors.
“I hated to see him suffer because he suffered for the little time we had him,” Michelle said. “I’m just glad, I’m just thankful I had that little time left.”
Michelle said that she still does not understand why the fight escalated to such violence, and what is even more upsetting is Herald does not seem to care.
“He took the stand and showed no remorse,” Michelle said.
However, Michael’s family says they felt some vindication as the jury came down with the guilty verdict for murder.
“You feel a little sense of victory, you feel a weight lifted off because it’s been a long time, and the family has gone through so much,” said Michelle.
While she says justice was served, she says her life and her two daughter’s lives have changed forever.
Herald is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1. The prosecution has recommended life in prison.
