Meijer offering $10 coupons to those who get vaccinated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX19) - Meijer announced Thursday that they will be giving customers who get vaccinated at their stores a $10 coupon.
They are also offering a $10 coupon off a purchase for $50 or more to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.
People who get vaccinated at Meijer will receive the coupon once they receive their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store.
Customers who already received the vaccine will need to bring their vaccination card to a Meijer pharmacy to get the coupon.
As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer says they are now offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine.
Individuals can go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.
