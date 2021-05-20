Meijer offering $10 coupons to those who get vaccinated

By Maggy Mcdonel | May 20, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 3:18 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX19) - Meijer announced Thursday that they will be giving customers who get vaccinated at their stores a $10 coupon.

They are also offering a $10 coupon off a purchase for $50 or more to anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step and get vaccinated,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

People who get vaccinated at Meijer will receive the coupon once they receive their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store.

Customers who already received the vaccine will need to bring their vaccination card to a Meijer pharmacy to get the coupon.

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer says they are now offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine.

Individuals can go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

