Mini therapy horses visit Boone County school

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Mini therapy horses trotted their way through the grounds of RISE Academy in Boone County on Thursday.
The horses went through an obstacle course led by the students, but there was a bigger purpose for their visit.
This was the third time horses Wendy and Willie Nelson with Seven Oaks Farm in Ross, Ohio stopped by to visit with the students and staff.
RISE is a school for kids in grades 6-12 serving the at-risk population in Boone County.
“I just thought it would be a really good experience for them,” explains teacher Missie Wanner. “My daughters grew up riding horses and I knew how important the whole equestrian thing was to them and really made an impact on their lives.”
After a quick lesson about the horses and how to manage them, the kids got to give it a try themselves. The students say it’s a fun and unique experience getting to interact with the horses.
“It is a very interesting experience,” Bradley Ferrell said. “And if you have not tried it I would definitely recommend it.”
“It’s like a Kentucky vibe,” added Denis Hernande., “Like we get to go in the country and you get to crawl on the ground with the horses.”
Wanner says the students talk about the horses for several days after the visit. She’s hoping in the future they can bring the mini horses to the school on a regular basis and get more Boone County schools involved.
“We’ve actually seen a lot of improved behavior because they had to be on good behavior to come outside today,” she said. “Even some of the shyest kids - I see them participating.”
