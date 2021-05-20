NKY constable arrested after threatening to kill homeowner, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County constable was arrested Tuesday after he threatened to kill a homeowner who was late on his rent, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Constable Danny Cope, 66, was in Boone County on March 12 to serve a Writ of Possession regarding past due rent.
Cope knocked on the home’s door, claiming he was a police officer, the sheriff’s office said. Cope is a constable in Kenton County which means he does not have jurisdiction in counties where he is not an elected official.
A locksmith picked the door lock, but the homeowner was blocking anyone from getting inside.
The homeowner shouted that he had a weapon, not believing Cope was a cop, the press release from the sheriff’s office said.
Cope then started to “shoulder” his way through the door.
Cope forced his way through the door, telling the homeowner he would kill him, and pointed his gun at him, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
The homeowner managed to call 911 shortly after.
Cope got inside the apartment, followed the homeowner into a bedroom, and held him there.
Cope blocked the doorway as he held a can of pepper spray for about 10 minutes, the sheriff’s office said.
Following an investigation, an indictment warrant was issued, and Cope was arrested on Tuesday.
He is charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, and official misconduct, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond was set at $10,000.
