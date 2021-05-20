Ohio coroner’s office warns of THC-infused edibles made to look like popular snacks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) are warning the public of THC-infused edibles being packaged to resemble common snacks.
They said the snacks are found at places such as gas stations and convenience stores.
According to COAT, in the state, dispensaries are not allowed to sell products with cartoon characters or those that look to be commercially available products.
“The THC-infused edibles are often marketed to youth. This is concerning because youth may have trouble discerning the difference between THC-infused edibles and actual food – especially children who cannot read but can recognize familiar packaging,” Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a news release.
- The coroner’s office and COAT warn that the products packaged to resemble common snacks likely have not undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety and could result to overdose or illness.
- In the event of a suspected overdose, call 911 immediately. Signs of a THC-related overdose include; extreme confusion, difficulty conversing, poor coordination, high levels of anxiety, paranoia, panic attack, fast heart rate, delusions or hallucinations, increased blood pressure, and severe nausea or vomiting.
- Parents and guardians should carefully inspect the packaging of common snack foods. Look for symbols such as “THC” or other mentions of cannabis on packaging.
- Those purchasing THC-infused edibles on the street should recognize that the products they are buying have likely not undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety.
