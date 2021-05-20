Parents of teen injured after falling off moving vehicle ask for information as police investigate

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Union Township Police are investigating to find out how a Clermont County teenager fell off of a moving vehicle and ended up injured.
According to Richard Landis and Tracie Phillips, their daughter, Monica Landis, is the one who was seriously hurt.
Police said the 19-year-old fell off of the moving vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of West Clermont High School. It happened after an awards ceremony for senior students, like Monica.
“She was sitting on the girl’s trunk of her car, and she took off. You know how kids are, playing around,” Richard said. “As soon as she gassed it, whipped around the corner, and my daughter flew off the car.”
Monica’s parents said it is unclear exactly what unfolded, but they do know that she hit her head on the pavement.
She has since been hospitalized at UC Medical Center.
“They found that she had an epidural hematoma, so it’s a bleed on the brain, and they had to relieve it, so they rushed her into surgery,” Phillips said.
Monica has been planning to enlist in the Army after her graduation, but her parents are now concerned about what her future may look like based on her brain injury.
However, they described her as a fighter and said they believe she can overcome anything.
Police reported that no one called 911 after the incident happened. Instead, an officer who was in the area heard about what happened through a school walkie-talkie system and then used his radio to reach out for help.
Monica’s parents said they just want an explanation for why it happened and are hoping that other young drivers will learn from what took place.
“My daughter was at fault - she was on the car, yes, but you also took it upon yourself to drive with her on there,” Phillips said. ”Just think, you’ve got someone sitting on your car. Make sure they’re off before you drive off. It’s a serious situation. She was lucky and fortunate that it wasn’t worse than it was.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing, so as of now, they have not stated whether they believe it was an accident or a criminal situation where someone could face charges.
There is a GoFundMe page in place to help Monica’s family cover the cost of her medical bills.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.