Rockin’ the Roebling concert series returns Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rockin’ the Roebling concert series is back this summer with an all new lineup of local talent starting Thursday.
Live performances will be held each Thursday through Sept. 2 at Schmidlapp Event Lawn next to Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way in downtown Cincinnati.
The event opens at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
A dollar from each beer sold by the “Moer to Go” concession window will be donated to the Cincinnati Parks Foundation.
Event organizers say current COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place as of the date of each performance will be implemented up to and including cancellation as needed.
They also will have social distancing circles on the event lawn at the Moerlein Lager House to assist with spacing requirements.
Here’s the lineup of artists performing:
- Thursday - Noah Smith
- May 27 - 500 Miles to Memphis
- June 3 - Erin Coburn
- June 10 - Johnny Fink & The Intrusion
- June 17 - Brother Smith
- June 24 - Dangerous Jim & the Slims
- July 1 - Push Play
- July 8 - Tyler Moore Band
- July 15 - Marty Connor Band
- July 22 - Marsha Brady
- July 29 - Noah Wotherspoon Band
- Aug. 5 - Gen-X
- Aug. 12 - Model Behavior
- Aug. 19 - SWAN
- Aug. 25 - Bad Habit
- Sept. 2 - DV8
