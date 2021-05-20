Man shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in Walnut Hills overnight.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 800 block of Altoona Street at 2:46 a.m. Thursday.
ShotSpotter detected the shots, they said. The system alerts police to shootings even if no one calls 911.
The Cincinnati Fire Department transported a man with gunshot wounds to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The victim is expected to recover, according to police.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation
