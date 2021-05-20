Socks of Love: Elder volleyball team rallies around teammate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A senior on the Elder volleyball team lost someone he loved, but his teammates were there for him when he needed them the most.
Matthew Smith is a senior for the six-time state champion Elder volleyball team.
He lost his mother to cancer. And just when he needed them the most, his teammates picked him up.
“One of the greatest challenges is losing a loved one, especially when you’re younger,” said Elder Head Volleyball Coach Sean Tierney.
Smith is what some would call a glue guy, someone who keeps the team together.
But it is the team who held Smith together when things were falling apart with purple socks and a frog logo.
“That was a really tough time for me. I was a little down and said, one of our first games our JV year two years ago, our coach surprised me in the locker room with the socks. It really meant a lot to me,” Smith said.
So, what is special about socks with a frog on them?
Smith’s mother loved the saying, “forever rely on God,” which in acronym form is “frog.”
On Senior Night at Elder Memorial Fieldhouse, the entire proved that forever truly means forever.
They surprised Smith by collectively wearing them on Senior Night.
“It was definitely special and emotional,” Smith said. “I knew she was there on the court with us.”
