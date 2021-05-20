Summer Preview Continues: Mid 80′s & Sunny Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After our daytime high of 81 degrees on Wednesday look for warmer air on Thursday with a high of 83 degrees and sunny skies.
We will remain dry with temperatures in the upper 80s by Sunday.
It still looks like a long streak afternoon temperatures in the 80s is ahead and it may total 14 consecutive days. The humidity will not be oppressive but it will be high enough to make you aware of it.
Of course, with the warmer weather comes Cicada emergence.
In addition, rainfall will be absent through the weekend and only scattered early next week.
