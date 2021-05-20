Teen driver feared for his life during alleged road rage

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - An alleged road rage incident during a lunch break left a teen fearing for his life.
It all started when Cam MacBurney, 16, was sitting at a stoplight waiting to turn onto North Brookwood. Cam said the light was green and the driver of a truck behind him got angry because he did not make the turn.
The driver in the truck then laid on his horn for about 10 seconds.
Cam eventually made the turn and, in the process, giving the other driver the middle finger.
“He went into the left lane and started jerking the wheel, screaming profanities at me through the car window,” Cam explained.
The 16-year-old was heading to McDonald’s to get food during his lunch break.
He said the driver in the truck followed him there, which is when things escalated.
“Pulled up next to me, spit in my car,” Cam said.
Cam said he wanted to defuse the situation and tried getting out of his vehicle.
With MacBurney’s leg sticking out of the door, the other driver kicked the door.
“My leg was in blistering pain,” Cam claimed.
The driver in the truck then challenged MacBurney to follow him to an empty parking lot, saying he had a gun, the teen said.
This was the point the 16-year-old said he got worried, thinking the man might have a gun.
Lindsay MacBurney, Cam’s mom, said she is using this as a teaching moment that her son should never flip off another driver.
“I know he should not do it. He knows he should not do it,” Lindsay said. “I feel like this has kind of help learn a little bit that adults out there are crazier than some of the teenagers he deals with at school.”
Lindsay did file a police report and is urging the department to find the driver.
Hamilton Police confirmed they’ve opened a case but did not give details about the investigation.
