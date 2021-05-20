Vax-A-Million sweepstakes increased vaccination rates by 28%, state health officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The state’s Vax-A-Million sweepstakes, which offers vaccinated Ohioans the opportunity to win $1 million or a college scholarship, has increased vaccination rates by 28%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
According to ODH data, vaccinations in those ages 16 and older:
- Dropped by 25% the weekend of May 7 to May 10, compared to the weekend of April 30 to May 3.
- Increased by 28% for the same age group from May 14 to May 17, the weekend following the announcement of the Vax-a-Million drawings.
“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” Director of the Ohio Department of Health Stephanie McCloud said in a news release.
“We are grateful that the drawings are helping spur Ohioans to take this important measure to protect their health, their loved ones, and their community. Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”
The Vax-A-Million sweepstakes will give out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state.
A separate contest for Ohio teens aged 12-17 will offer five full four-year scholarships to any state university in Ohio.
Those who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, must opt-in by registering at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.
Here are the eligibility requirements for the vaccine sweepstakes:
- You must be at least 12 years old
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date.
One drawing will be held every Wednesday starting May 26. The winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m.
