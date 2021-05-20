Virginia minor-league baseball team honors Harambe with jerseys

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (FOX19) - A minor-league baseball team in Fredericksburg, Virginia is honoring Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was killed in 2016.
According to the Fredericksburg Nationals, the team will be auctioning off autographed Harambe jerseys that the players and staff will be wearing during the game on May 22, which would have been the gorilla’s 22nd birthday.
The 17-year-old lowland gorilla was killed by an emergency response team at the Cincinnati Zoo in May of 2016 after a 3-year-old boy fell into his exhibit. Harambe soon became an internet sensation and that quickly gained national attention.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dutch Gorilla Foundation, according to the team.
