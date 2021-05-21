Cincinnati unveils first round of downtown streateries

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) today unveiled the first round of completed streateries downtown.
The permanent expanded outdoor dining areas have been under construction throughout downtown and OTR since January.
The $2.2 million project consists of the installation of wooden parklets, concrete bump-outs/sidewalk expansions, and partial closure of four streets for outdoor dining.
- 15th Street from Vine Street to Parvis Alley;
- 15th Street from Race Street to Goose Alley;
- 14th Street from Race Street to Republic Street; and
- Broadway Street from 12th Street to 13th Street.
According to 3CDC, nearly 70 businesses will benefit from the program’s first round.
“The implementation of these permanent outdoor dining areas has already started to have a positive impact on the urban core,” Mayor John Cranley said in a news release. “In addition to supporting local businesses, the streateries have added vibrancy in Downtown and OTR and provide important traffic-calming measures. I am excited for more of our residents to return to Downtown so they can experience the transformative impact of the streateries as we celebrate this Summer of Cincinnati love.”
Cincinnati City Council recently approved an additional $2 million in funding for a second round of streateries, utilizing stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan.
Over 30 businesses have applied to be included in the next round of the program, 3CDC said. Their applications are being reviewed for possible implementation.
A full map of currently operating streateries is available online.
