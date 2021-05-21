Man sentenced on reduced charges in deadly Hamilton shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspect in a murder investigation out of Hamilton was sentenced Wednesday after accepting a plea deal that reduced his charges.

The incident happened mid-morning on May 20, 2021. Police found 47-year-old Jason Simpson shot twice on his porch, according to court documents.

Simpson was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Nicholas Lorenz, 41, of Ross Township on May 28.

Initially Lorenz faced a six-count indictment on charges including murder, felonious assault, possessing a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.

His jury trial was set to begin Feb. 28, but last Friday Lorenz entered an Alford plea on lesser charges.

The murder charge was reduced to involuntary manslaughter, and the weapons under disability charge was reduced from third to fifth degree. The other charges were dropped.

Butler County Judge Keith Spaeth on Wednesday sentenced Lorenz to a max 22.5 years with the possibility of parole in 17.

