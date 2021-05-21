Coroner identifies man killed in Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting in Hamilton Thursday morning.
Hamilton police officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue around 10:26 a.m. for reports of a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 47-year-old Jason Simpson suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Simpson was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton where he later died from his injuries.
Police said their investigation revealed the suspect left in a red truck.
Officers located the truck minutes after they arrived on scene, but the suspect was gone.
According to police, 40-year-old Nicholas Lorenz was found moments later by Hamilton police and taken into custody without incident.
Lorenz has been charged with murder.
