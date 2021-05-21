Deck collapses with 25-30 people on it in Madison Township

Deck collapses with 25-30 people on it in Madison Township
Firefighters responded to the collapse around 6:30 p.m. Friday. (Source: Gray News)
By Jared Goffinet | May 21, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 9:21 PM

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Around 25 to 30 people were standing on a deck when it collapsed Friday in Madison Township.

The large deck collapsed during a party at a home on April Circle around 6:30 p.m., according to the Madison Township Fire Department Facebook post.

Four people were taken by EMS to Atrium Medical Center and a few more to other hospitals by those at the party, the post reads.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.