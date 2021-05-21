DeWine reassigns chief of staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Thursday he reassigned his chief-of-staff.
Laurel Dawson, is now counselor to the governor, and DeWine’s policy director, Michael Hall, is chief of staff. Ann O’Donnell, chief advisor to the governor, will remain in her current role, according to a news release from his office.
“Laurel Dawson has been a trusted advisor of mine since I first ran for the U.S. House of Representatives. She has served my administration exceedingly well as Chief of Staff, and I am grateful that she will be taking on this role,” DeWine said in the prepared statement.
“I am equally pleased that Michael Hall has agreed to serve as Chief of Staff. His in-depth knowledge of our administration will allow for a seamless transition. Michael and Laurel are part of an established senior leadership structure that includes Ann O’Donnell as Chief Advisor, a position she has held since the beginning of our administration.”
Dawson will focus on collaborating with organizations, businesses, and state and local government throughout Ohio to help further key DeWine administration initiatives such as growing Ohio’s economy, enhancing job training efforts, expanding broadband, and H2Ohio, his office said in the news release.
She also will continue to help implement DeWine’s vision for the future by harnessing the talent within state government and outside state government, working with businesses and non-profits to drive these projects.
The Associated Press reports Dawson played a key role in the appointment of a former top utility regulator now under federal scrutiny into a new advisory role.
Republican insiders delivered a dossier to Dawson in early 2019 warning of close ties between the Akron-based energy giant FirstEnergy and Sam Randazzo and urged DeWine not to name him chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, The Associated Press reported in December.
DeWine appointed Randazzo anyway and has continued to defend the decision.
Randazzo served in the position until November when he resigned after the FBI searched his Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy - by then at the center of a $61 million federal bribery investigation - had reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission that former executives had improperly directed a $4 million payment to the consulting firm of an official fitting Randazzo’s description, according to the Associated Press.
There were no arrests after the FBI searched Randazzo’s home, and none were planned, an FBI spokesman told FOX19 NOW at the time.
Last year, the FBI and U.S. Attorney Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and four others were indicted in connection with a scheme to funnel FirstEnergy money into the passage of $1 billion nuclear plant bailout legislation and to block a ballot effort to repeal it.
Householder has pleaded not guilty.
Two of the other men charged in the $60 million federal corruption scandal have since pleaded guilty and a third committed suicide in Florida in March.
The federal investigations remains ongoing.
