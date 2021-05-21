DHL hosting open house to fill 250 positions at CVG

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - DHL Express is currently recruiting to fill 250 positions for its hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.
DHL said they’re hiring due to the rise in shipment volumes over the past several months.
The company said they are also raising its hourly wages by more than 13%.
The starting pay for the Hub Operations Agents will now range from $17 to $21 an hour depending on shifts and benefits.
According to DHL, the positions may require the ability to sort, load and unload materials. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.
Applicants are asked to bring their driver’s license or government-issued State ID, their social security card, and either their birth certificate or U.S. passport to the open house.
The open house will be held at the DHL Recruitment Center on Comair Boulevard Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.dhlcvg.jobs.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.