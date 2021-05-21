Dry, Humid, & Hot This Weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Warm, fairly humid air will stay over the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the weekend and into next week.
Look for a daytime high of 86 degrees on Friday and even warmer air into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
A Air Quality alert is in effect for Friday so take it easy especially those with respiratory issues.
Spotty showers will begin to develop in the Tristate by Tuesday and it looks like each day next week could see some rain. After mid-week there will be a break in the heat and humidity for a day or two.
