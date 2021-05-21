Grandparents killed, granddaughters hospitalized in fiery Highland Co crash: OSP

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two grandparents are dead, and their two young granddaughters are hospitalized in a single-crash in Highland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A tan 2003 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle drove off the right side of eastbound U.S. 50 in Paint Township, hit a tree, overturned and burst into flames just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the patrol said.
Two people, including driver Elmer Everhart, 78, and Barbara Everhart, 73, both of Chillicothe, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their granddaughters in the backseat, 14 and 8, were taken to a hospital.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, the patrol said.
