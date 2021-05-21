Hazy, hot and humid today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get used to it. A hot and fairly humid air mass will remain over the FOX19 NOW viewing area through the weekend and into next week. That means dry conditions with daytime highs near 90 degrees through the weekend.
There is an Air Quality Alert today so you’ll want to take it easy outdoors, especially if you have respiratory issues.
Portions of the Tri-State could see spotty showers as early as Tuesday evening, but most locations will stay dry until Wednesday. After mid-week there will be a break in the heat and humidity for a day or two.
Watch for a chance for rain each day through the end of the next week.
