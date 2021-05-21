Health leaders add fun twist to vaccine clinic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Health Department collaborated with the Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center to host a vaccine clinic party on Friday.
Providing barbecue and having a DJ was a way to urge people to come out of their homes and get their shot.
“We want to have our 80% goal met,” said Dr. Melba Moore with the Cincinnati Health Department. “When we said get out the vax, let’s not hesitate, let’s vaccinate.”
The Friday fun clinic gave people the chance to get vaccinated right in their own community.
“Oh goodness, it was so convenient, it was easy, and I feel like since you guys were in the neighborhood, it’s going to get more people out,” said Linda Canady.
Canady lives right across the street from where the clinic was set up.
She said the convenience of having a clinic so close made it a no-brainer.
Health professionals also talked about the importance of parents getting their children vaccinated.
“People say, ‘well why do I need to vaccinate my kids?’ Well, there’s really two reasons,” explained Dr. Robert Frenck, Professor of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. “One is the direct effect we’ve had over 300 children die in the United States from COVID, and there were 14,000 hospitalized, but the other thing is the indirect effects as far as children passing it onto others, even though they don’t realize they have COVID.”
