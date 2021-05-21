Health leaders add fun twist to vaccine clinic

“People say, ‘well why do I need to vaccinate my kids?’ Well, there’s really two reasons,” explained Dr. Robert Frenck, Professor of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. “One is the direct effect we’ve had over 300 children die in the United States from COVID, and there were 14,000 hospitalized, but the other thing is the indirect effects as far as children passing it onto others, even though they don’t realize they have COVID.”