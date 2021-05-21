Is Ohio’s ‘Vax-a-Million’ sweepstakes working? ODH data shows rise in COVID-19 vaccination rate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 19,623 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,094,742 cases since the start of the pandemic.
19 News spoke with Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud about the effectiveness of the state’s $1 million lottery initiatives:
The 24-hour increase of 1,208 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 177,552 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 58,396 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,026 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
