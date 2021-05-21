Kayaking 4 A Cause: Man attempts to paddle length of Mississippi River for mental health awareness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You may remember back in 2019 when a Cincinnati kayaked for a cause.
He kayaked from Pittsburgh, PA to southern Illinois, covering the distance of the Ohio River for mental health awareness.
For the kayaker Joe Solomon, 981 miles just wasn’t enough. Now he’s paddling the distance of the Mississippi River this summer. It’s more than twice as long as the trip in 2019.
He’s been training for this challenge for the past two years and he says he’s ready to make a difference for other people that share his same struggles.
“I’m doing this as a mental health awareness paddle,” says Solomon. “Basically what I’m trying to do is get folks engaged in talking about mental health and trying to end the stigma behind it. There’s a lot of people that don’t have a voice and I’m out here representing them.”
Solomon spent several weeks in a catatonic state after having a bad reaction to anesthesia in 2012. He’s been disabled since and says he wants others to know they aren’t alone when battling mental health illness.
In 2019, Solomon raised more than $3,000.
This year, he’s kayaking for Adventure Crew. They are a non-profit based in Cincinnati that takes inner-city youth out into nature to show them the healing properties of the great outdoors.
“I want to support that [Adventure Crew] because the youth are the future leaders of this country,” explains Solomon. “If they can get youth out into nature to feel the healing properties that nature does have I’m all about that.”
Solomon will begin his journey May 31 in Lake Itasca, Minnesota.
Solomon has a friend joining him this time for the entire journey. They will camp along the way, usually on the shore of the river weather permitting.
He thinks the 2,350 miles will take 60 to 80 days.
Solomon says there will be difficult days but it’s nothing compared to the internal battle some people fight daily.
“I’m out here to struggle myself as well to show everybody that there are good people left in this world,” he said. “And that love and community around someone with a mental health condition is really important.”
You can follow along on Solomon’s journey on Facebook and with a blog he will begin May 31. You can also donate at this link.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.