Local museums host vaccine clinics, handing out free day passes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In an effort to combat COVID-19, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and Cincinnati Museum Center will host vaccine clinics courtesy of TriHealth.
TriHealth will be administering free Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Freedom Center from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 and at CMC from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine means guests need just a single shot to complete their vaccine journey. Walk-ins are welcome but people can register in advance by calling (513) 873-7124.
Respected physician Dr. O’dell Owens will participate in both vaccine clinics, answering questions about the vaccine’s efficacy and effectiveness and emphasizing the importance of every person getting vaccinated.
Dr. Owens’s counsel will be an important factor in building trust in the COVID-19 vaccines as healthcare professionals work to increase vaccination rates among the Black and Brown communities.
“The path to beating COVID-19 is through vaccination,” says Woodrow Keown, Jr., president & COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
“There has been well-earned distrust in the Black and Brown communities around vaccines throughout our nation’s history but we stand by all COVID-19 vaccines and urge every member of our community to protect themselves, protect their families and protect their community by getting vaccinated,” says Keown.
To make the vaccine more accessible to the community, guests will not be required to pay admission to the museums to receive their vaccine on those dates.
As an added incentive, every guest who receives their vaccine at one of the two clinics will get one ticket for free admission for that day.
“We are grateful for TriHealth’s partnership in ending this deadly pandemic and we share their commitment to vaccinating our entire community against the threat of COVID-19,” says Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center and CEO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
“We’re proud to do our part by opening our facilities to TriHealth’s team and our community to make that happen,” said Pierce.
