Man arrested on stalking charges after contacting same victim, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man who was arrested for stalking a victim in 2010 in the greater Cincinnati area was arrested again after contacting her.
Richard Ewan, 35, violated his parole in May when he started talking to a victim he had stalked in 2010, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
His arrest on May 19 of this year was the result of an investigation into his internet activity.
Ewan was found in Miami, the sheriff’s office said.
In 2010, Ewan stalked the victim and robbed her and a friend at gunpoint.
Ewan shot at the victim’s friend, narrowly missing, the sheriff’s office said.
He was charged and sentenced to eight years at Summit Behavior.
Ewan escaped from Summit in 2016 but was eventually found. He was sentenced to five years probation.
He is currently incarcerated in Miami, pending his extradition to Hamilton County.
Ewan is facing charges of menacing by stalking, aggravated menacing, as well as a probation violation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
