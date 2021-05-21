Man charged with pandering obscenity after officers found child porn on his computer

By Maggy Mcdonel | May 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 9:22 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was charged in Hamilton County court with four counts of pandering obscenity after officers found child porn of children under the age of 7 on his computer.

According to court documents, investigators found the videos on John Smallwood’s computer in Nov. of 2020.

This may be disturbing to some:

Smallwood was found to possess a video of men having anal sex with children under the age of 7-years-old.

He was charged in court Thursday.

