Man charged with pandering obscenity after officers found child porn on his computer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was charged in Hamilton County court with four counts of pandering obscenity after officers found child porn of children under the age of 7 on his computer.
According to court documents, investigators found the videos on John Smallwood’s computer in Nov. of 2020.
This may be disturbing to some:
Smallwood was found to possess a video of men having anal sex with children under the age of 7-years-old.
He was charged in court Thursday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.