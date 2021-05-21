Man meets first responders who saved his life

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man recently got the chance to visit and thank the first responders he credits with saving life after he went into cardiac arrest in the park.
Malachi Lawrence Jr. was walking around McDonald Commons Park with his grandson on May 1.
At some point, he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
“We walked around the park, and I came back, and that’s the last thing I remember,” said Lawrence. “I woke up three days later in the hospital.”
Lawrence says he was told a nearby pediatrician rushed over and started CPR until first responders arrived.
He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics with the Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District, who were called to the park by his daughter.
Lawrence says he had to be revived three times.
“He had no pulse and stopped breathing,” recalled Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District Firefighter and Paramedic Sean McCarthy.
Lawrence would spend the next two weeks in the hospital.
He is still recovering but said he is doing much better now.
“Some people say that my chances of surviving something like this was one in three, but I talked to a doctor this morning, and he said it’s much less than that,” Lawrence said.
Thankful to be alive, Lawrence paid a visit to the Madeira & Indian Hill Joint Fire District house to thank everyone who came to his aid that day.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.