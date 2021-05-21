Man pleads not guilty in fatal Sharonville Rally’s shooting

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The man charged in the fatal shooting at a Rally’s in Sharonville has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court documents.
Anthony Holley was charged with aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 32-year-old Michael Brice in the 2300 block of E. Sharon Road on May 3.
Officers say Holley found out his wife had been in a relationship with Brice and went to confront him. Court records show that Rally’s was a frequent spot for Brice. The documents then state that Holley was waiting for Brice to arrive.
According to a video that was presented to police, Holley walked up to Brice while was in the drive-thru, threw a punch, pulled out a gun, and fired 10 shots into Brice’s body and car, court records show.
Police say Brice was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holley drove away, but was eventually found and arrested on May 7.
He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Holley’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.
