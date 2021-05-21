Mars, Rover land in Cincinnati Zoo’s Roo Valley

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four-month-old Mars and Rover have joined the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s little blue penguin colony after being hand-raised by the bird team.
“The process of raising these chicks is long and involves hand feeding them six times a day, weaning, plate training, swim lessons, and exposing them to new sights and sounds,” Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper Cody Sowers said in a news release. “Colony introductions take time and patience. We put them with younger members of the group first and add more individuals to the mix until they’re ready to join the full colony.”
Cincinnati Zoo has the largest colony of little blue penguins in North America.
The zoo said most of the 30+ penguins have food or car-themed names, like Pierogi and Edsel, however, Mars and Rover hatched right before NASA’s Rover landed successfully on Mars.
“Mars and Rover hatched one day apart and have been raised together and introduced to the same things at the same time,” bird team head keeper Rickey Kinley said in a news release. “But their personalities are so different. Rover is more of a people penguin, and Mars prefers to spend his time swimming.”
The bird team just found out that Mars is a boy and Rover is a girl.
The zoo said you can identify them by colored bands on their wings. Mars’ band is made of green and red beads, and Rover’s is blue.
The little blue penguin habitat is in Roo Valley. Masks are required in that area.
The Cincinnati Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m.
