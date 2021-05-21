NKY officer struck by vehicle and taken to hospital, police say

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A northern Kentucky police officer was struck by a vehicle as he assisted pedestrians in a crosswalk Friday morning, an Erlanger police official said.
The Erlanger officer was hit about 8 a.m. at Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street, said police spokesman Officer Charlie Loudermilk.
The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Loudermilk.
Police remain on scene investigating and are speaking to the car’s driver.
Students use the crosswalk at Commonwealth and Baker as they cross to get to school, and the officer was able to keep those students safe, Loudermilk said.
